Ghana captain Andre Ayew on target as Al Sadd suffer defeat to Qatar SC on the road

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew registered his second goal of the season in the Qatar Stars League Cup on Friday afternoon when Al Sadd lost to Qatar SC.

The Ghana captain opened the scoring of the match as Al Sadd threw away a two-goal advantage to suffer a 3-2 defeat in the end at the Qatar SC Stadium in Doha.

Ayew got his on the scoresheet to put the visitors in front as early as the 10th minute before Qatar international Rodrigo Tabata doubled the advantage five minutes later.

The home team reduced their deficit in the 69th minute of the match through youngster Abdulrahman Al-Jassem.

Morocco defender Badr Banoun got the equalising goal to put the game at level pegging in the 83rd minute.

Qatar SC rounded off their comeback victory two minutes later and five minutes to full-time Brazilian midfielder Matheus Jussa scoring the winning goal.

Ayew has two goals and an assist in 7 appearances for Al Sadd in the season as they sit four points behind Group A leaders Umm-Salal.