Ghana captain Andre Ayew relishing clash against “best team in the world” Brazil

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is looking forward to facing the "best team in the world," Brazil, in an international friendly match on Friday.

Ghana will face the South American team in a pre-World Cup friendly in Le Havre, France.

The Samba Boys come into the game unbeaten in 13 games unbeaten, scoring 30 goals in that time.

They have also assembled a top squad, including Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, Real Madrid duo Vinicuis Jr. and Rodrygo.

“Brazil currently for me is the best in the world. So, we are playing the best and we have to acknowledge that they have players playing in the top clubs, week-in week-out, winning trophies,” Ayew told the press.

“We are not going to compare ourselves to them. That will be making mistake but we are going to challenge and go into the battle, that’s 100%.”

The Brazil friendly is one of two matches for Ghana with the second set to be played on September 27 against Nicaragua.

Ayew is on track to equal Asamoah Gyan's record as Ghana's most capped player. Ayew is two games behind the legendary striker.