Ghana captain Andre Ayew says Afcon fiasco served as a wake-up call

Andre Ayew believes the Black Stars' poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations served as a wake-up call ahead of the World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

Ghana were eliminated from the Cameroon tournament after earning only one point in a group that included Gabon, Morocco, and Comoros.

The Black Stars' performance was their worst at the continental showpiece, prompting the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac prior to the doubleheader against Nigeria.

Ayew suggested in an interview with Graphic Online that being kicked out of the AFCON early was a warning to the team to get things right before facing the Super Eagles.

“Being in the team for a very long time and today being the leader of the squad, looking back at what happened in Cameroun was very difficult for me,” he said.

“But maybe it was supposed to happen due to certain situations, it was supposed to happen to teach us certain things we were not doing. I think it was a wake-up call for the World Cup playoffs which was coming up in March, so we had to be ready.

The Black Stars recorded a 1-1 aggregate score against Nigeria after two legs and qualified to the Mundial on the away goal rule.

“Personally, I knew what was supposed to be done and took advice from people, including some senior former players, on things to do to qualify, he added.

“And honestly, since we qualified for the World Cup a lot of things have changed, the confidence and belief are back; now we just have to get stability and a lot of games together, and I think we can make a good impression in this World Cup.”

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage of the World Cup, which starts on November 20.