Ghana captain Andre Ayew shares positive message after two pre-World Cup friendlies

Andre Ayew has sent out a positive message, stating that the Black Stars will be ready for the World Cup in Qatar.

Following this month's international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua, Ayew and his teammates have come under fire.

Both games were part of the team's preparations for the tournament, which begins on November 20, but the Black Stars failed to impress Ghanaians.

In their first game, the Black Stars were defeated 3-0 by Brazil, who many predict will win the World Cup for the first time since 2002, before Otto Addo's side beat minnows Nicaragua 1-0.

For a team that has set its sights on reaching the World Cup's last four for the first time, performances in two games have left much to be desired.

Some Ghanaians even doubt the Black Stars' ability to advance from their group, which also includes Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

But Ayew, who played in both games and is now tied with Asamoah Gyan for the most caps for Ghana, is upbeat.

“Still work to be done, but we will be ready. Thank you all for the support!” Ayew wrote on Instagram.

