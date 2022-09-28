GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana captain Andre Ayew's 'senior players may have advantage' comments defended

Published on: 28 September 2022
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been defended for saying that senior players may have an advantage in the selection of Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

In Ghana’s latest squad for the international window, five of the six players to have availed themselves to play for Ghana were named in the set-up with Patrick Pfeiffer the only player missing out.

With their inclusion, there have been suggestions some of these players could make Otto Addo’s final squad for the World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November.

However, Ayew says no player is certain of a place in the team yet except for some senior players who could be given a nod.

“The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive,” Ayew told Aljazeera.

“Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet. Everyone must prove their quality on the field and everyone has a chance, giving the coach more options and solutions, formations, and I believe it is beneficial to have new players with the right mentality.”

The comments drew criticism, but the majority of Ghanaians believe the Al Sadd forward spoke the truth.

 

Ayew on Tuesday tied Asamoah Gyan for the most caps for Ghana when he climbed off the bench in the Black Stars' 1-0 win over Nicaragua.

