Ghana captain Andre Ayew's 'senior players may have advantage' comments defended

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been defended for saying that senior players may have an advantage in the selection of Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

In Ghana’s latest squad for the international window, five of the six players to have availed themselves to play for Ghana were named in the set-up with Patrick Pfeiffer the only player missing out.

With their inclusion, there have been suggestions some of these players could make Otto Addo’s final squad for the World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November.

However, Ayew says no player is certain of a place in the team yet except for some senior players who could be given a nod.

“The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive,” Ayew told Aljazeera.

“Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet. Everyone must prove their quality on the field and everyone has a chance, giving the coach more options and solutions, formations, and I believe it is beneficial to have new players with the right mentality.”

The comments drew criticism, but the majority of Ghanaians believe the Al Sadd forward spoke the truth.

It’s interesting how folks are eager to get angry over nothing. What Andre Ayew said is pure FACTS! He picked his words very carefully even. “Apart from senior players who MAY have an ADVANTAGE” - how on earth does this suggest an ‘untouchable status’? — Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) September 26, 2022

Your own media colleagues chooses what fits their agenda https://t.co/hyb7K86GV5 — Sarko (@S1Gyamfi) September 27, 2022

The key word be ‘some’ which in context is a fact spoken and it’s not new in every national team in the world. https://t.co/xQaSSlrOJY — Augustbwoy (@QwameDaiz) September 26, 2022

Where's the lie. Andre was spot on. https://t.co/vtVnxbaAGo — Abdul Wadudu Osman (@WadudJournalist) September 26, 2022

Andre Dede Ayew said nothing wrong. The key word here is “MAY” yet you see many have ignored the may, others too did not even add that to their quote, just because they want to agend their agenda and hatred for the Ayews. The ignorance and hate for these guys is so sad. pic.twitter.com/NdCme5NGRf — Nana Kesse (@Nanakesse24) September 27, 2022

Me paaa de3 I see nothing wrong with what Dede Ayew said, because it’s exactly what’s going to happen — Alhaji Chibom (@Mr_Abu233) September 27, 2022

Pls read the statement well, he said apart from some of the senior players who MAY have an advantage, he said MAY and that means he’s not even sure... I know you don’t like them. I watched your interview after the Brazilian match and you said a lot and it was all about hate. — سُلَيمان بِن عَبداللّة🇬🇭 (@AbdullahIbnul) September 26, 2022

Ooh chale the hate be too much..this guy said nothing wrong — kudus mohammed (@IsaacTagoe16) September 27, 2022

Bro sometimes I don't know y people are soo eager to say things against this guy just common English people don't understand just cos they hate him for nothing but bro wether they like it or not he is Andre Dede Morgan Remy AYEW — nana♥️♥️ (@Optimys21344151) September 27, 2022

Ayew on Tuesday tied Asamoah Gyan for the most caps for Ghana when he climbed off the bench in the Black Stars' 1-0 win over Nicaragua.