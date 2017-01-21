Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan asks Avram Grant to keep wearing new shirt

Published on: 21 January 2017
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan hopes Avram Grant maintains his new shirt throughout the 2017 AFCON competition.

The Israeli has become known for wearing 'good luck' shirts at the AFCON tournament after he wore a 'Blue Shirt' which attracted international attention.

The former Chelsea and West Ham United boss insisted he won't wear the shirt again and wore a new shirt in Ghana's 1-0 win over Uganda on Tuesday.

And, skipper Gyan hopes Grants wears the shirt throughout the tournament and beyond.

"I hope he will keep it for the next two years," he told a journalist.

Ghana play Mali in a Group D clash at Port-Gentil on Saturday afternoon.

