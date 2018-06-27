Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan backs Turkey's bid to host Euro 2024

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has thrown his support behind Turkey to host the Euro 2024 Championship.

After three previous unsuccessful bids, Turkey has once again thrown its hat into the ring to stage the UEFA European Championship.

Turkey’s past bids have all ended in heartbreak - the country sought to stage Euro 2008 with Greece, and to host the 2012 and 2016 tournaments, which went to Poland with Ukraine and France respectively, the latter of which Turkey lost by a single vote.

The country had also been in contention for the 2020 tournament, which is due to be held in 13 cities across the continent. However, in April 2014, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) withdrew its bid for Euro 2020 in order to concentrate its efforts on landing the 2024 edition of the tournament, while Istanbul also lost out in its bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games.

Now, having submitted its final bid book alongside Germany for Euro 2024, Turkey is on the charm offensive.

The Ghana all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan as well as Cape Verde international Ryan Mendes and Romania captain Cristian Săpunaru, discuss why the country is a deserving host for Euro 2024.

"Turkey is one of the best in the country. Especially Istanbul is one of the best cities in the world. There are coming from around the globe to see the city. Very nice outside Istanbul There are cities, " Gyan said.

Ryan Mendes, "Turkey is a beautiful country facilities and stadiums. The fans really connected with football. Turkey, if the UEFA EURO 2024 host would be great" that was found in the evaluation, while Cristian Sapunaru "New stadiums, facilities and grandstands with Turkey, UEFA Euro 2024 in a very easy way to organize a country with everything," he said.

Uefa, European football's governing body, will announce the host nation on 27 September.

By: @ReubenObodai on Twitter