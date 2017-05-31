Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan condemns gruesome murder of senior military officer

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has condemned the gruesome murder of a senior Ghanaian soldier captain Maxwell Mahama which has gripped the entire nation.

The West African nation has been thrown into a state of shock after a mob lynched the military officer at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on Monday.

The barbaric act has sparked anger among Ghanaians with Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo vowing to deal ruthlessly with the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

And Gyan, who is on loan at United Arab Emirates side Al Ahli, has added his voice to the growing condemnation.

NEVER AGAIN GHANA! Doing this to our own blood? such has gone on for far too long. Let's all come together to end such horrific acts ASAP. pic.twitter.com/XLwa4mLoNc — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) May 31, 2017

The Ghana Armed Forces officer was brutally lynched after some youth of the small mining town allegedly mistook him for an armed robber because he was carrying a firearm.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)