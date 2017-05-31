Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan condemns gruesome murder of senior military officer

Published on: 31 May 2017

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has condemned the gruesome murder of a senior Ghanaian soldier captain Maxwell Mahama which has gripped the entire nation. 

The West African nation has been thrown into a state of shock after a mob lynched the military officer at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on Monday.

The barbaric act has sparked anger among Ghanaians with Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo vowing to deal ruthlessly with the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

And Gyan, who is on loan at United Arab Emirates side Al Ahli, has added his voice to the growing condemnation.

The Ghana Armed Forces officer was brutally lynched after some youth of the small mining town allegedly mistook him for an armed robber because he was carrying a firearm.

By Patrick Akoto

Asamoah Gyan latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations