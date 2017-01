Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is expected to win his 100th international cap at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The on-loan Al Ahli player has 96 matches under his belt and just four matches away from hitting the milestone achievement.

If Ghana fail to advance from the Group stage, Gyan must wait longer to achieve that.

Gyan must also stay fit to ensure he plays all three matches against Uganda, Mali and Egypt.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)