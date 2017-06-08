Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan delighted with fresh methodology of Kwesi Appiah

Asamoah Gyan has backed Kwesi Appiah for success in his second spell as Ghana coach after a few days of training under the returning coach.

Gyan, who was made captain of the team in Appiah’s first tenure, joined the team for their training in Kumasi after missing out the opening week due to club commitment.

In his first few outings, the joint AFCON top scorer for the country has spotted a few changes in the demeanor and methodology of Kwesi Appiah.

These differences seem to have caught the attention of Gyan who feels his national team coach has brought changes and learned from his mistakes.

“He is the same Kwesi Appiah we know but we've seen a lot of changes at training, attitude in camp. I think he doesn’t want to repeat the same mistakes.”

"He is correcting a lot of things that he did before, it’is a good thing for us and we are abiding by the rules."

Ahead of the Ethiopia tie, Gyan believes the team are ready to work with Appiah and his technical team to achieve the best result for Ghana.

"We are players and he is the coach whatever he decides we just have to obey and work to be positive.We want to win this game and build our confidence for the games ahead."

Gyan could score his 50th goal for Ghana against the Ethiopians.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)