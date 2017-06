Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was left 'heartbroken' following the death of his baby shark.

According to Gyan, the baby shark which he had been keeping in an aquarium in his US$3million mansion in Accra was worth about $20,000.

The aquarium broke and the shark died.

Gyan had planned to keep the shark for about four years, and then release it into the ocean when it was fully grown.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)