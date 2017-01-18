Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan hails Essien-like Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey

The chorus is growing by the day for midfielder Thomas Partey after he turned on a magic show on the opening day of Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The Atletico Madrid enforcer charmed several Ghanaian fans with a brilliant display for the Black Stars as they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Uganda in Port-Gentil on Tuesday.

Captain Asamoah Gyan appeared out of superlatives when he spoke to Accra-based Happy FM on Wednesday.

“I was impressed with his output yesterday but not surprised because to play for one of the best teams in the world [Atletico Madrid], you need to possess something unique, which I believe he has,”he said

“He is a gifted footballer and I’m happy he plays for Ghana.

"For someone who doesn’t get enough minutes for his club and come to a big tournament like the AFCON, and put up such display, I think he’s on the right track. He will become a great player.”

Partey has come in for massive praise back in his native country amid conviction he could be the next big thing.

He is expected to be key for the four-time champions ahead of their meeting against Mali on Saturday.

