Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan honoured with bizarre statue

Just days after Ghana's Michael Essien was honoured with an abysmal statue, his compatriot Asamoah Gyan was spotted with his own questionable one.

Gyan was honoured with a statue in Kumasi, southern Ghana, in tribute to his services for his country.

It is understood that the sculptor who designed former Chelsea midfielder Essien's statue, erected another for the Black Stars skipper to honour him as the country's all-time top goalscorer, with 52 goals.

But Gyan might not be best pleased with the sculptor's effort as his head and shoulders appear to be too big compared to the rest of his body.

32-year-old Gyan is one of the most celebrated Ghana players of all-time, after featuring in three World Cups and six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Gyan's statue comes after Essien, who made 256 appearances at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea between 2005 and 2014, was honoured with his own in his homeland.

Shown in Chelsea's iconic blue home strip, Essien’s body looks severely out of proportion, while his face is far too jagged and lumps of his face appear to be missing.

He is also kicking the ball with similar technique to a toddler, his knees are strikingly thin compared to the rest of his legs and his shoulders appear to be armed with NFL-style padding.

