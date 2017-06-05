Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan leads tribute to tragic death of former Newcastle star Cheick Tiote

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has led a tribute from world stars following the traffic death of former Ivorian midfielder Cheick Tiote.

The 30-year-old died on Monday after collapsing during a training session in China.

The devastating news has rocked world football and Gyan, currently on-loan at Al Ahli, has been left shell-shocked.

Completely devastated and saddened by the death of cheick tiote...why now Bro...Rest Well pic.twitter.com/ak8x2iAH7F — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) June 5, 2017

RIP Cheick Tioté! I'm saddened to hear this. Sleep well 🌹 brother — DanielAgyei1 (@daniel_agyei1) June 5, 2017

We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté in China today. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/PCrIEUyugv — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2017

Deeply sad to hear the news about Cheick.. One of my favourite teammates.. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/FvS6TdDctP — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) June 5, 2017

Rest In Peace, Cheick Tioté, my condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZDEXdG1rzt — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) June 5, 2017

I hope the news I'm hearing about Tiote is not true — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) June 5, 2017

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)