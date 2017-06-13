Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan mesmerized by performance of Black Stars new boys in Ethiopia win

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been left impressed with the performance of the Black Stars new boys after the side romped to a 5-0 win over Ethiopia in a 20109 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

Debutantes Thomas Agyepong, Raphael Dwamena and Lumor Agbenyenu underlined their potentials with a remarkable displays at the Baba Yara stadium.

And the Ghanaian captain has praised the youngsters for an impressive debut.

"I had confidence in them since day one, I had not trained with the team for like three days and the first day I saw them I went like wow, these boys can do something for Ghana," he told Joy FM

"That is what everyone saw, they really trained hard and gave a good account of themselves, great performance they exhibited and they made things difficult for the coach in terms of selection.

"The boys have done really well and we must commend them."

