Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan passes fitness test to face Ethiopia in AFCON 2019 qualifier

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been cleared to play against Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has recovered fully from recent setbacks which has disrupted his club career.

The iconic Ghana captain says he has been given all-clear to feature against the Antelopes at the Baba Yara stadium.

"I am happy to be have been cleared by the medical team as fit to feature for the nation," he said

"We will rely on the prayers and support of all fans to accomplish the mission."

The Black Stars are hoping to kick-start their qualifying campaign on a blistering note - which is first of six matches to be played ahead of the continental showpice in Cameroon in 2019.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)