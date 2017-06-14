Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan reiterates desire to play boyhood club Asante Kotoko

The former Liberty Professional player once again made this known in an interview today at Accra based radio station Hot FM.

"I have always said i will play for Kotoko before i retire,even if it is just a game, i have been a Kotoko fan since i was young and my dad too is a strong Kotoko fan."

Asamoah Gyan reached a milestone with the Senior National team by scoring his 50th goal against Ethiopia last Sunday in the 2019 AFCON qualifier.

Gyan has had spells with Italian side Udinese, French side Rennes, Sunderland in England, Al Ain in Dubai, Shanghai SIPG in China and currently with Al Ahli Dubai.

