Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan replies his Black Stars critics ''I am not done''

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan concedes time is running out on him but insists he is not 'finished yet'' and can still propel the Black Stars.

The Kayserispor striker has been battling with fitness the past four years and calls are heightenining for him to quit international football.

Gyan's absence was not felt when he sat out the 5-1 win at Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier played eight days ago in Brazzaville.

Although he accepts his physical frailties have made him innocuous, the 31-year-old says there is a lot he can offer to the senior national team.

"The past three years have been very difficult, fitness-wise," Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time leading scorer told KweseESPN.

"I try to use my experience to do a lot of things. Somebody will say, 'he is done,' but I am not done. It is just the circumstances.

"I started playing for this team in 2003 and I have made my mark.

"I have been around for a long time. When the Black Stars are playing, everyone expects me to score, which is normal.

"It is not easy replacing someone [referring to himself in the third person] who has done so much.

"Asamoah Gyan is not going to play for the Black Stars forever. There are young, hungry players coming up so we have to encourage them.

"People paved the way for me to get here. I have also set the standard for myself and my nation. I have done something for myself and for Ghana. The young ones coming can learn something from it."

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)