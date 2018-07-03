Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan rules out early retirement

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has ruled out suggestions that he might quit football soon following struggles with injuries in the last two seasons.

The all time leading scorer of Ghana, Gyan says he still has desire to keep going and will only retire when he feels he wants to.

The 33 year old had a troubled campaign at Kayserispor last season, where he struggled with fitness and form and was largely inactive for the club. Gyan played only 9 games and scored just a single goal in Turkey last season.

Several football fans are calling on the eccentric forward to hung his boots but the former Sunderland attacker says his desire to continue is sky high.

“Football is all about dedication and it is there,” he said on Cheers on GHOne TV. “I will call it quits once I don’t have that feeling anymore," he added

“When I don’t train for some time I feel I am missing something so the desire is still there.”

Asamoah Gyan joined Kayserispor last season from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG on a three year deal. The forward adds the upcoming season will be an important one for his career as he seeks to revive his stay in Turkey.

“This season will be one of the important seasons [in my career],”he said.

“I didn’t have a good season last term so it is important for me to be ready for this coming season.

“I have to be physically ready and all so this will be an important season.”

The Black Stars captain has been joined by compatriot Bernard Mensah at Kayserispor after the Athletico Madrid midfielder excelled on loan at Kasimpasa last season.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin