Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says coach Kwesi Appiah has learnt from past mistakes

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says coach Kwesi Appiah has picked useful lessons after player revolts cost him his job three years ago.

Appiah, 56, has been holding training sessions with his team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday.

The former Kotoko great paid the heavy price following players' revolt during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The former Khartoum Watani trainer was accused of failing to step his authority - leading to dismissal the wrecked World Cup campaign.

And Gyan, who is on loan at United Arab Emirates side Al Ahli, says the returning coach has learnt his lessons.

“He has brought changes in training, attitude and everything and he does not want to repeat the mistakes he made in his first time in charge of the team," he said

"It is a good thing for the team and we are abiding by the rules. We are players and he is the coach so we are just obeying instructions."

Appiah has vowed to crack the whip and ensure he succeeds in his second stint.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)