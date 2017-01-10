Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan set to equal legend Abedi Pele's AFCON appearance

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan will equal the number of appearances record of Ghana football legend Abedi Ayew Pele at the Africa Cup of Nations appearance at this year's tournament in Gabon.

Pele remains the only Ghanaian player to have made six appearances at the tournament, an achievement which is hugely admired by all.

The Maestro made his debut Nations Cup appearance in 1982 as a 17-year-old and later played at the 1984, 1992, 1994, 1996 and 1998 editions.

Gyan has been to five tournaments and this year's edition will be his sixth making his debut in 2008 when Ghana hosted the tourney.

The Al Ahli striker made it to Angola in 2010, Gabon & Equatorial Guinea in 2012, South Africa in 2013 and Equatorial Guinea in 2015.

The former Sunderland star will also be hoping to lead Ghana to their fifth Nations Cup title after the team narrowly missed out on the trophy in the last edition held in Equatorial Guinea.

