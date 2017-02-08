Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan wants local fans to forgive unpopular goalkeeper Razak Brimah

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has appealed to fans to pardon goalkeeper Razak Brimah after his facebook rant sparked widespread criticism in the West African nation.

Brimah incurred the anger of local fans after he insulted critics for questioning his competence during the 2017 African Nations Cup in Gabon.

The Spain-based shot-stopper's stinging and vitriolic attack attracted widespread condemnation but captain Asamoah Gyan has pleaded on his behalf.

“I will like to take this opportunity to plead for Razak Brimah, I want Ghanaians to forgive him, he admits he didn’t do the right thing and so he apologized," he told Kumasi-based Angel FM