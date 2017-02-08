Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan wants local fans to forgive unpopular goalkeeper Razak Brimah

Published on: 08 February 2017

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has appealed to fans to pardon goalkeeper Razak Brimah after his facebook rant sparked widespread criticism in the West African nation. 

Brimah incurred the anger of local fans after he insulted critics for questioning his competence during the 2017 African Nations Cup in Gabon.

The Spain-based shot-stopper's stinging and vitriolic attack attracted widespread condemnation but captain Asamoah Gyan has pleaded on his behalf.

“I will like to take this opportunity to plead for Razak Brimah, I want Ghanaians to forgive him, he admits he didn’t do the right thing and so he apologized," he told Kumasi-based Angel FM

“We the players also knew what he did was wrong and we spoke to him, I spoke to him myself, I believe he has regretted his actions and I will like to plead with Ghanaians to let sleeping dogs lie.

Brimah is an unpopular figure in Ghana with his constant call-up into the Black Stars splitting heads in the West African nation.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • M.a.d.e says:
    February 08, 2017 02:24 pm
    **** off gyan... Shut the hell up! He was responsible for our painful defeat as he kill team and the nations spirit!! He has no common sense because a sensible person ll realised that u dnt talk when the team that u are part is preparing for a very important match!!! I dont blame him but those stupid gfa who has been extending invitations to him though we know tha he is TALENTLESS SON OF A BITCH!!! GO AWAY!!

