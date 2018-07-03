Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan wants to make history with Mensah at Kayserispor

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has welcomed his countryman Bernard Mensah at Kayserispor insisting they can make history at the Turkish club.

Mensah completed a move to Turkish side Kayserispor on Monday on a season long loan to join Gyan who is an established figure at the club.

The 23-year-old joined Kayserispor on a loan deal from Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

His impressive performances caught the attention of several top clubs but it's Kayserispor who have acted swiftly to acquire the Ghanaian on a season long loan.

Mensah, who has scored one goal in five international appearances for the Black Stars, has joined Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan at the club.

Gyan says he can make an impact at the club with his Ghanaian compatriot Mensah, who joined the club on Monday.

"Welcome to the family @oliver_mens ....let make history together," Gyan wrote.

Mensah joined Atletico Madrid on a six-year deal two seasons ago but failed to establish himself in the side which saw him spending time on loan at Getafe and Vitória Guimarães.

The highly skilled-enforcer was again shipped on loan to Kasimpasa on a season long loan at the start of the just ended Turkish SuperLiga campaign.