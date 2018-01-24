Ghana captain Asamoah hits back at Tagoe, Nana Aba over captaincy attack

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has launched a stinging attack on former international teammate Prince Tagoe and journalist Nana Aba Anamoah for questioning his leadership capacity.

Tagoe claimed last week that handling the armband to the Kayserispor star ahead of other senior members of the team was a big mistake.

Nana Aba Anamoah, who is a TV presenter on GH One is advocating for Andre Ayew to replace Gyan as the leader of the Black Stars.

And the former Sunderland hitman has not taken kindly to the criticism.

“Hahahaha..hahahah..all I can say is that everybody gets his or her opinion; even if a president is elected someone will say he doesn’t deserve to be the President…others will also say he deserved it… Prince Tagoe is also saying his mind but I was expecting him to say it when he was in camp with us”, Gyan said in an interview on Hot FM last Monday.

He continued,"When people want to become famous, they often try to use my name… The captain was given to me six years ago so why now? These people are only tarnishing my image because they know they can get the fame they craving for… I worked really hard to earn the fame am enjoying… Prince Tagoe and Nana Aba Anamoah are only using my name for fame”.

