Ghana captain Asamopah Gyan reiterates desire to end footballing career at Asante Kotoko

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has reaffirmed his determination to end his footballing career at Ghana Premier League outfit Asante Kotoko.

Gyan, who now plays for Turkish SuperLig side Kayserispor, has reiterated his desire to don the Porcupine jersey after declaring his love for the Kumasi-based club in the past.

And as the 32-year-old hitman reaches the twilight of his career, he's re-echoed that he will feature for the side before calling time on his illustrious career.

“I have said it over, over and over again, I am going to play for Kotoko definitely,” he said when quizzed at the LEAD SERIES over the weekend. It’s official and confirmed people know and I always say it,” he added.

“I am going to play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko before I retire.”

The former Sunderland goal poacher has played in several countries including England where he played for Sunderland FC.

