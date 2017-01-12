Ghana coach Avram Grant admits tough AFCON group

Ghana head coach Avram Grant reckons the Black Stars are in a tough group but is confident the West African giants can win the ultimate at Gabon.

Record-winners Egypt, old foes Uganda and the Eagles of Mali are all in the same group group with the four-time winners.

Both Uganda and Egypt are no new faces to Ghana as they have played against them in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

While Mali defeated Ghana back to back in the 2013 edition of the competition.

However many pundits have predicted Ghana to repeat their 2015 performance.

But Grants admits the difficulties in qualifying from the group.

"We need to know that the first game against Uganda is a very difficult game because we saw them beat Slovakia 3-1. We know we have a tough group. But also the other teams know that we are tough for them. So first we need to qualify," he told 3Sports' Michael Oti Adjei.

Ghana have not won the AFCON title 1982 and the former Chelsea and West Ham United manager is keen to end the 35-year title drought.

By El Akyereko

