Ghana coach Avram Grant delighted over 'mature football' by Black Stars in win over Mali

Published on: 21 January 2017
Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant has resolutely defended the edgy second-half performance of the Black Stars insisting their tough mental attitude is what has steered them to the quarter finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

A solitary Asamoah Gyan goal was enough for Ghana to see off Mali 1-0 and book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Black Stars captain handed his side the lead in the 21st minute when he headed home a Jordan Ayew cross and 2015's losing finalists successfully held on for the remainder.

The second half performance of the site has attracted some criticism similar to their first match of the competition against Uganda but Grant insists the victories are paramount.

"In tournaments you play for the points. In the first half we went 1-0 ahead, we were dominating and we had chances to score even more goals," said the Israeli.

 

"In the second half they had the ball more and we needed to fight for the second ball.

"In the first half we played good football, in the second half we played in my opinion mature football."

Alain Giresse's side improved after the break and could have restored parity in the 52nd minute via Moussa Marega, the attacker wildly blasting a shot over the crossbar from a difficult angle after some good work from Bakary Sako.

Mali pinned back Ghana in their own half as they went in search of an equaliser and Hamari Traore almost made it 1-1 with what would have been a contender for goal of the tournament, the left-back hammering a volley narrowly over the top-left corner from 25 yards.

Mali refused to give up and substitute Kalifa Coulibaly was next to threaten when he diverted Moussa Doumbia's shot goalwards but goalkeeper Razak Brimah was on hand to deny him, before frustrating Sako deep into stoppage time as Ghana secured their spot in the last eight.

Comments

This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment
  • maka says:
    January 21, 2017 10:18 pm
    this coach is a toad ----- because more clinical teams will finish this black stars off with their poor second half performances! the team only plays for one half ---and even though they look so tired, this funeral director of a coach refuses to make substitutions, and even when he does, it is a disaster! believe me, if we go down by a goal, we can never come back to win a game and we will be out! it was the best news of the year, to hear that he's out after the afcon ---useless coach! this team has been in decline since he took over!
  • john akpa says:
    January 21, 2017 10:31 pm
    I hope Ebenezer Ofori gets a chance in defence in the next game because Grant only uses players he has tried in friendlies and they aren't many. Next Ghana coach must have good experience in football and African football. Rajevac and Abdul Razak are free.
  • TY says:
    January 21, 2017 11:56 pm
    MAKA I AGREE WITH YOU YOU HAVE GOODS EYES. Grant is the cause of the poor second half performance. Astu, Gyan, Jordan and Ayew were all tired but he grant has a very poor substitution making decisions. how could you wait till that late to make changes, every good coach who want to change A GAME DOES NOT MAKE LATE changes unless a player is injured you want to kill time. even the commentator said about 10 minues to go that he thinks is about time grant makes chages to strengthen our midfield but grant waited until 88th minutes. GRANT IS NOT GOOD HE DID THE SAME THING WHEN WE PLAYED EGYPT. HE BROUGHT ON WARIS ON THE 88TH MINUTES WHILES ALL THE STRIKERS WERE TIRED. HE HAS TO LEAVE EVEN IF WE WIN THE CUP.

