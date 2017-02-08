Ghana coach Avram Grant departs Ghana when the team is ranked 57th in the world

Ghana coach Avram Grant left the Black Stars at a point where the team was ranked 57 according to the global FIFA rankings.

The Israeli signed a 28-month deal with the Ghana Football Association in November 2014 to succeed James Kwesi Appiah as coach of the Black Stars.

But one of his landing points will be when he led the Black Stars to fall from being the 34th ranked team in the world to the 57th team in the world.

Grant has agreed with the Ghana Football Association to mutually see off his contract and both parties to move on.

