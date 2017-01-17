Ghana coach Avram Grant ditches magic blue shirt; to wear Ash shirt against Uganda

Ghana coach Avram Grant will not wear his superstitious blue shirt when his side begin their campaign at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Israel trainer has gone for an Ash/Dark Teal Puma shirt for the Group D opener against Uganda on Tuesday afternoon in Port Gentil.

At the last tournament in Equatorial Guinea, he wore the blue shirt throughout guided the Black Stars to final- losing to Ivory Coast on penalties.

It was described as a lucky shirt but the former Chelsea manager has adopted another approach.

