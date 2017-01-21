Ghana coach Avram Grant drops bombshell, confirms exit after AFCON

Ghana coach Avram Grant has confirmed he will leave his post as the Black Stars head coach after the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Chelsea gaffer’s 27-month contract runs out at the end of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Grant, 61, in an interview with the BBC, stated that “I came for two years in Ghana, we extended to two years and three months because we qualified for the Nations Cup.”

“I will always take good memories from here, but hopefully the last memory will be the best one.”

The former Chelsea boss began the Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 1-0 victory against the Cranes.

