Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana coach Avram Grant drops bombshell, confirms exit after AFCON

Published on: 21 January 2017
Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant has confirmed he will leave his post as the Black Stars head coach after the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Chelsea gaffer’s 27-month contract runs out at the end of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Grant, 61, in an interview with the BBC, stated that “I came for two years in Ghana, we extended to two years and three months because we qualified for the Nations Cup.”

“I will always take good memories from here, but hopefully the last memory will be the best one.”

The former Chelsea boss began the Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 1-0 victory against the Cranes.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • OGYA says:
    January 21, 2017 01:32 pm
    He AVRAM GRANT needs to leave right now and not after AFCON. He is useless, unqualified and stupid as a soccer coach. This dumb ass has brought the reputation of the Ghana Black Stars to ground. The Black Stars will not win the AFCON and it will definitely be Nyantakyi and this idiot coach's fault.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations