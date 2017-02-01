Ghana coach Avram Grant eager to have Asamoah Gyan back for Cameroon clash

Black Stars head coach Avram Grant is eager to have skipper Asamoah Gyan available for semi-final clash against Cameroon after admitting he missed the services of the striker in the quarter final game against DR Congo last Sunday.

Asamoah Gyan missed the last game against DR Congo after failing a late fitness test.

Coach Grant said it was obvious the service of the striker was missed but those who played did their very best for the team.

"We missed him because he is a top striker, very experienced and knows what to do at every stage in the game.

"He was picking up very fast till that injury he picked-up in the stars final group game against Egypt which was unfortunate but I think he is getting better.

"This is someone who has had much time before the competition and was making much progress but the bad pitch at Port Gentil did not allow him to complete the game against the Pharaohs", he said.

"I will see if he is fully fit for the next game…why not we shall give him the chance because he is our top striker" Grant stated.

