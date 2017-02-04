Ghana coach Avram Grant feels bronze-medal match is UNNECESSARY

Ghana coach Avram Grant believes the bronze medal game at the AFCON puts unnecessary pressure on the players and should be scrapped.

The Black Stars take on the Stallions of Burkina Faso in the bronze medal match just two days after suffering defeat against Cameroon in the semi-finals in Franceville.

Ghana had to travel back to Port-Gentil in a space of two days and the former Chelsea manager has said his side has not even had the opportunity for a full training session.

"To be honest I don't like this game and I don't want to play it but we have to play. It is impossible to play in less than 48 hours. It has never happened anywhere in the world. Yesterday we were on the flight all the day and we couldn't even [train]. So I think it's a game that is unnecessary but we have to play it," he told Montie FM.

Ghana lost to Mali the last they played in a bronze medal game but are determined to win after disappointing local fans in the semi-final clash.

