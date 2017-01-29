Ghana coach Avram Grant fires warning to Black Stars over underrating DR Congo

Ghana coach Avram Grant has warned his players that underrating Sunday's opponents DR Congo in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations could lead to an early exit.

The Israeli coach says the trend of big teams being eliminated from the tournament could befall his side if they underrate the Leopards in Oyem.

Ghana are among the top rated sides for the competition while other top countries like Ivory Coast and Algeria failed to advance.

Now a highly fancied side Senegal packed with players playing for top sides in Europe were also eliminated by Cameroon on Saturday.

Grant says people must realize that there are not pushovers in African footballing citing the elimination of the giants.

"Two giants, Ivory Coast and Algeria, are out of the way so it's a good wake-up call to all the people that think they are a big team and that it's enough," said Ghana coach Avram Grant.

"It's not enough. You need to prove it on the pitch."

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)