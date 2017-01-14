Ghana coach Avram Grant gets clean-shave before leaving for 2017 AFCON challenge

Ghana coach Avram Grant has gotten a clean-shave ahead of the Black Stars' departure to the 2017 AFCON tournament in Gabon.

The Israeli gaffer was quizzed on whether he is going to wear the weird beard for Ghana's AFCON campaign.

But he told reporter Michael Oti Adjei he is not superstitious, swatting aside suggestions his 'Blue Shirt' from the 2015 event gave him good luck.

Ghana have finally departed their UAE camp for their tournament base after the weather condition was adjudged to be okay for travel.

Originally the Black Stars continent was expected to arrive on Friday but bad weather conditions stalled plans, meaning the team had to wait until the condition became alright to travel.

