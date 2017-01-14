Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana coach Avram Grant gets clean-shave before leaving for 2017 AFCON challenge

Published on: 14 January 2017
Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant has gotten a clean-shave ahead of the Black Stars' departure to the 2017 AFCON tournament in Gabon.

The Israeli gaffer was quizzed on whether he is going to wear the weird beard for Ghana's AFCON campaign.

But he told reporter Michael Oti Adjei he is not superstitious, swatting aside suggestions his 'Blue Shirt' from the 2015 event gave him good luck.

Ghana have finally departed their UAE camp for their tournament base after the weather condition was adjudged to be okay for travel.

Originally the Black Stars continent was expected to arrive on Friday but bad weather conditions stalled plans, meaning the team had to wait until the condition became alright to travel.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • Nana k says:
    January 14, 2017 07:22 am
    Gsn paaaa, is this one too news worthy? Smh
  • Ken. Mike says:
    January 14, 2017 11:15 am
    We don't care whether he had a good shave or not. All we need is the cup. They should win the trophy for us that is why we employed him.

