Ghana coach Avram Grant jabs Uganda coach Michu over spying move

Ghana coach Avram Grant has launched a thinly-veiled attack on Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic after the Serbian spied on the Black Stars on Tuesday.

Michu was in the stands when Ghana took on Uzbek side Bunyodkor which they won 2-0 in Dubai.

He was also with his troops in the Gulf country ahead of their friendly against Ivory Coast which was played on Wednesday.

Grant is unmoved by Michu's initiation and thrown spokes into the wheels of Serbian tactician.

"You claim to know everything about my team so why did you come to spy on us again,'' the former Chelsea boss said.

Ghana play Uganda on 17 January in the Group D opener at the Stade de Port-Gentil.

