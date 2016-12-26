Ghana coach Avram Grant meets Black Stars management today over AFCON 2017 squad

Ghana coach Avram Grant will meet the Black Stars management committee this morning (Monday) over his squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and the team's preparations.

The Ghana FA (GFA) summoned the head coach of the Black Stars, Avram Grant, to fly down from the UK to defend his provisional list for the upcoming tournament in Gabon.

The Stars coach forwarded a 30-man provisional list to the GFA last week for its perusal prior to the commencement of the team’s preparations towards the tournament in Accra on Wednesday.

The Black Stars Management Committee were not keen to discuss the list in the absence of Grant and, therefore, entreated the FA to impress upon the coach to fly down to defend his selection.

The Committee will meet to deliberate on the coach’s provision list, among other related issues regarding the tournament.

However, according to Graphic Sports, management were not impressed with the provisional list submitted by the coach, which is the more reason why he needed to be around to defend the inclusion of some players in the squad.

Without mentioning names, the source noted that the list did not reflect the true picture of the quality of players the nation boasts of currently.

But as the management committee reassembles to scrutinise the caliber of players in the provision squad, it is certain Avram Grant will lead the squad to the AFCON despite recent doubts over his future

The 30-man team is expected to be pruned down after the Black Stars finish their non-residential camping in Accra on New Year's day.

The final 23-man squad will be submitted to CAF during the final phase of the team’s camping in Dubai from January 2.

Among the players who are likely to make the final squad include skipper Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Baba Abdul Rahman, Daniel Amartey, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Abdul Majeed Waris, Razak Braimah, Frank Acheampong and Samuel Tetteh.

