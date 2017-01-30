Ghana coach Avram Grant reveals secret of second-half revival win over DR Congo

Ghana coach Avram Grant says has revealed that he spent the half-time of in correcting mistakes that helped the Black Stars turnaround in their quarter-final win over DR Congo on Sunday at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars put up an edgy performance in the first-half of the match that allowed the Leopards to dominate the game.

However, the performance completely changed after the break when the Black Stars took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored as Ghana beat the spirited DR Congo side 2-1 in Oyem to reach the semi-finals on Sunday.

All the goals in their quarter-final with the Congolese came in a 15-minute spell in the second half.

Ghana were ahead when Mubarak Wakaso picked out Jordan Ayew and he sprinted to the edge of the box before unleashing a fierce shot past Congolese goalkeeper Ley Matampi.

It was a goal of high quality, but the equaliser from Paul-Jose Mpoku was even better as the Panathinaikos winger took aim from 30 metres and found the top corner of the net.

Congo were the architects of their own downfall after that though as defender Joyce Lomalisa clumsily fouled Christian Atsu in the box and Andre Ayew converted the penalty.

Ghana coach Avram Grant lamented his side’s first half showing but was full of praise for their second half display.

"We corrected mistakes we made and in the second period it was totally different," Grant told reporters.

"We played good football. The two goals we scored were fantastic."

Ghana will play Cameroon in the semi-final on Thursday.

