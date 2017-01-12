Ghana coach Avram Grant taunts Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic

Ghana coach Avram Grant has mocked Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic after he was captured spying on his team in the friendly against an Uzbekistani side.

Uganda held Ghana to a 0-0 draw game in the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Tamale.

After the game Milutub Sredojevic claimed his team came out with a point in Ghana because he knew everything about the Black Stars team and was top of his direct opponent Avram Grant.

But Grant has swiftly responded with his own jab after the Serbian was seen watching Ghana against Buyondkor.

"You claim to know everything about my team so why did you come to spy on us again,” Grant after being told the coach was here

“We are concentrating on the team to do a good job in Gabon.’

