Ghana coach Avram Grant: The better team lost

Ghana coach Avram Grant feels his side's 2-0 defeat to Cameroon in the semi-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations did not reflect proceedings.

The Israeli felt his charges dominated play but could not convert the chances created.

Cameroon scored through defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog in the dying seconds.

''I wanted to be in the final. We did a lot today. In the second half, the first goal came from a set piece and the second from a counter attack,'' Grant said.

''It is very annoying to lose because we were the better side, and we lost. My team is a good generation despite not winning a major title.

''Last time (in 2015), we lost on penalties in the final. Now, we have lost at the semi-finals. I think they deserved more than this. We lost the important match after having a good competition.

''We have to play the third place even though this is not the game we were wishing for. We will do our best to win,''

