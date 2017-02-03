Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana coach Avram Grant: The better team lost

Published on: 03 February 2017
Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant feels his side's 2-0 defeat to Cameroon in the semi-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations did not reflect proceedings. 

The Israeli felt his charges dominated play but could not convert the chances created.

Cameroon scored through defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog in the dying seconds.

''I wanted to be in the final. We did a lot today. In the second half, the first goal came from a set piece and the second from a counter attack,'' Grant said.

''It is very annoying to lose because we were the better side, and we lost. My team is a good generation despite not winning a major title.

''Last time (in 2015), we lost on penalties in the final. Now, we have lost at the semi-finals. I think they deserved more than this. We lost the important match after having a good competition.

''We have to play the third place even though this is not the game we were wishing for. We will do our best to win,''

Comments

This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment
  • ST. GHFUO, BLACK EXCELLENCE! says:
    February 03, 2017 10:00 am
    STUPID FOOL GRANT. LAST TIME U LOST AT THE FINAL BY PENALTIES. THIS TIME U LOST IN REGULAR OPEN PLAY. DONT U THINK U HAVE RETROGRESSED? U ARE NOT SERIOUS ABOUT ANYTHING JUST LIKE HOW U GOT UR COACHING CERTIFICATE. GET THE **** OUT OF GH. THE BEST TEAM LOST? U FOOL. EVEN A BLIND PERSON CAN TELL U CAMEROON IS BETTER.HOW CAN GH BE BETTER IS THEY LOST 2 NIL?
  • ST. GHFUO, BLACK EXCELLENCE! says:
    February 03, 2017 10:00 am
  • john akpa says:
    February 03, 2017 10:02 am
    The better team won. Ghana needs a different coach !!
  • ST. GHFUO, BLACK EXCELLENCE! says:
    February 03, 2017 10:00 am
  • john akpa says:
    February 03, 2017 10:02 am
  • Assisi says:
    February 03, 2017 11:28 am
    I think we need to improve our striking department if we are serious as a nation. Look at how many chances were squandered? Atsu, Jordan, Andre, Mubarak and Gyan all had clear chances in the game but couldn't convert them to goal. Top teams take their chances even it's only one and that's what Cameroon did to us. Whoever would be the next coach should help improve that striking department: shooting from distances, using the wings to score, and scoring through set pieces. The central striker (number 9) also has to be very capable to score at the first opportunity.
  • AVRAM GRANT THE WORST COACH IN GHANA HISTORY says:
    February 03, 2017 12:53 pm
    This guy is the worst coach in Ghana history. He should not be allowed to coach the Black Stars even for the third place. He doesn't have the IQ to coach in Ghana
  • ST. GHFUO, BLACK EXCELLENCE! says:
    February 03, 2017 10:00 am
  • john akpa says:
    February 03, 2017 10:02 am
  • Assisi says:
    February 03, 2017 11:28 am
  • AVRAM GRANT THE WORST COACH IN GHANA HISTORY says:
    February 03, 2017 12:53 pm
  • NYANTAKYI , THE CANCER IN GHANA FOOTBAL says:
    February 03, 2017 01:00 pm
    Nyantakyi and his pee-on Sani Daara all from the North need to be removed from the face of Ghana sports. These two individuals are devaluing the talents in the country. They only hire stooges, coaches and players that pay to play. These two gentlemen have totally and single handedly made the Ghana Black Stars the laughing stalk of African football. They are very corrupt and I can assure you that they are already coming out with excuses and will blame Nii Lante for all their problems. Ghanaians should never fall for it and should vehemently prevent him for running for another term

