Ghana coach Avram Grant to makes changes against Egypt at AFCON

Ghana coach Avram Grant is likely to ring changes against Egypt on Wednesday in their final Group D match.

The Israeli trainer will give fringe players opportunities to impress after using only 14 players for the two matches against Uganda and Mali.

Schalke 04 promising prospect Bernard Tekpetey, Samuel Tetteh of FC Liefering and Ebenezer Ofori of AIK Stockholm are likely to be handed their debuts.

Maybe Andy Yiadom could be handed a rare start as a wing back.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, who has been a regular substitute, and Jonathan Mensah could start for the first time.

Half-fit star Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew could be rested after giving their all in the two consecutive wins.

Ghana, already qualified, need a draw to remain top of Group D and set up a quarter-final clash against Morocco but defeat will see them play Group C leaders DR Congo.

