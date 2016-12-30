Ghana coach Avram Grant to name final squad for AFCON on Monday

Ghana coach Avram Grant will name his final 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, 02 January in Accra.

He will defend his selection when he faces the media at the Ghana FA secretariat at 11:00am.

The Israeli was initially expected to name his his squad on Saturday (tomorrow) but that has been rescheduled.

Players selected will embark on a 12-day tour of the United Arab Emirates for pre-tournament camping.

Grant has been training with 22 players since Wednesday at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School park in Accra.

