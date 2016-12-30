Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana coach Avram Grant to name final squad for AFCON on Monday

Published on: 30 December 2016
Black Stars squad.

Ghana coach Avram Grant will name his final 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, 02 January in Accra. 

He will defend his selection when he faces the media at the Ghana FA secretariat at 11:00am.

The Israeli was initially expected to name his his squad on Saturday (tomorrow) but that has been rescheduled.

Players selected will embark on a 12-day tour of the United Arab Emirates for pre-tournament camping.

Grant has been training with 22 players since Wednesday at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School park in Accra.

 

 

 

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s)
  • OGYA says:
    December 30, 2016 09:45 pm
    Fuck, Avram Grant, GFA, GSN and Nyantakyi. They should eat the list instead. Stupid idiots
  • Anokwale says:
    December 30, 2016 11:33 pm
    There is something going on that we will find out about later. Just wait and see....There is no good reason to delay unless there is going to be a controversial surprise.

