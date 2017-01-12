Ghana coach Avram Grant unmoved over Uganda's spying coach

Avram Grant says he is not worried by the presence of Uganda coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic during his side's pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly against Bunyodkor on Tuesday.

The Serbian trainer wanted to get more tactical briefing on their opening Group D match in Port-Gentil on 17 January.

"I wasn't looking at the crowd so I didn't know what was happening but I realized the Uganda coach was present after the game. I would have changed the tactics if I had known his presence," Grant said.

"This is no secret in football today since we are also having scouts.

''CK Akonnor and Ibrahim Tanko are doing very good job for us. They always give me informations about the opponents."

By Nuhu Adams

