Ghana coach Avram Grant: We had to be 'faultless' to beat DR Congo

Ghana coach Avram Grant says his side had to cut out all mistakes from their previous matches to dislodge

The Black Stars posted a 2-1 win over the Leopards at the Stade d'Oyem to secure a semi-final berth.

It was an improved performance after losing 1-0 to Egypt last Wednesday in the final Group D match.

"We corrected mistakes we made and in the second period it was totally different," Grant told reporters after the DR Congo game.

"We played good football. The two goals we scored were fantastic. And when we fell asleep, they (DR Congo) also scored a fantastic goal."

