Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana coach Avram Grant: We had to be 'faultless' to beat DR Congo

Published on: 30 January 2017
Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant says his side had to cut out all mistakes from their previous matches to dislodge 

The Black Stars posted a 2-1 win over the Leopards at the Stade d'Oyem to secure a semi-final berth.

It was an improved performance after losing 1-0 to Egypt last Wednesday in the final Group D match.

"We corrected mistakes we made and in the second period it was totally different," Grant told reporters after the DR Congo game.

"We played good football. The two goals we scored were fantastic. And when we fell asleep, they (DR Congo) also scored a fantastic goal."

 

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations