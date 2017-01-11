Ghana coach Avram Grant will be working for his hefty salary in Gabon

Ghana coach Avram Grant whose job has been on the line in the last eight months will be hoping to win the Cup of Nations to appease the millions of Ghanaians who have grown frustrated with his tenure as the Black Stars boss.

The Black Stars have been very disappointing in their last six games and will be hoping for good form in Gabon.

It was just over a month ago that Egypt and Ghana were at each other’s throats in the World Cup qualifiers and they will be back at it when the African Cup of Nations finals gets underway in Gabon on Saturday.

The pair also share Group D at the tournament in Gabon where they will be the two favourites to go through.

But be wary of Mali and unsure about Uganda‚ making a return to the Nations Cup finals after an absence of almost four decades.

Egypt were 2-0 winners over Ghana in Alexandria in November to keep up a 100 percent start to their bid to qualify for Russia and leave the Black Stars’ hopes of a fourth successive World Cup finals appearance in some peril.

There was quite a lot of anger directed at coach Avram Grant‚ who made a heroic start to his reign as coach of Ghana when after just one month in charge he took them to the 2015 Nations Cup final.

