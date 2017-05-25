Ghana coach Fabin admits they were lucky to reach CAF U17 Nations Cup final

Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin says his side will come back better against Mali in the final of the African Junior Championship on Sunday.

The 58-year-old is concerned about his side's lack of goals in their last two matches.

Ghana were profligate as they fluffed several scoring opportunities against Niger in Wednesday's semi-final.

But the Black Starlets triumphed 6-5 on penalties in Port Gentil.

''We have given people of Port Gentil really entertainment, it was a very tactical match and I want to congratulate Niger for giving us a very good match,'' Fabin said in a post-match interview

''Though we had chances, we missed them up but we are lucky to go through on penalties, we would go back into the drawing and correct the mistakes before heading for the final on Sunday.

''We scored nine goals in the first two matches and we couldn't score in the last two matches.

''I wished I can be crowned winners of this tournament now because I don't have any preference between Mali and Guinea.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)