Ghana coach Grant heaps 'fantastic' praise on striker Jordan Ayew

Ghana coach Avram Grant singled out Jordan Ayew for praise after his side accounted for DR Congo to reach the semi-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Jordan deputized for injured Asamoah Gyan and the Aston Villa man endeared himself by scoring a cracking goal to open the scoring.

He collected a pass from Mubarak Wakaso and he did well to manoevre past two defenders before curling home on 63 minutes.

It was Jordan's first goal of the tournament having come under a barrage of criticsms for his performances in the Group stage.

But Grant pointed out the heroics of the 25-year-old.

''We missed him (Asamoah Gyan), because you know he is a top striker. You know what he can do. But Jordan [Ayew]did a fantastic job. And the other players really played good football and they actually did a good job,'' Grant said in a post match conference.

