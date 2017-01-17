Ghana coach hands starting roles to Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey to face Uganda; Acquah, Jonathan Mensah lose places

Ghana coach Avram Grant has named debutant Thomas Partey in his starting line up to face Uganda in their Group D opener on Tuesday at the Stade Port Gentil.

The Atletico Madrid rising star got the nod ahead of Afriyie Acquah who has been struggling for game time at Italian outfit Torino.

Partey will partner Mubarak Wakaso in the middle of the park and will be supported on the flanks by Christian Atsu and Andre Ayew.

Grant has kept faith in the striking duo of Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew.

Leceister City star Daniel Amartey gets to partner John Boye as centre backs with Jonathan Mensah dropped to the bench.

Harrison Afful maintains his position as right back and Baba Rahman keeps his place on the left side.

The Black Stars are facing the Cranes for the third time in three months after drawing 0-0 in Tamale in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Ghana starting XI: Razak Brimah, Harrison Afful, Baba Rahman, John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Mubarak Wakaso, Partey, Atsu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Asamoah Gyan

Comments

This article has 3 comment(s)