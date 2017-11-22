Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah bemoans lack of team psychologist for the Black Stars

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah has revealed a terrible development at the Black Stars claiming the West African giants have no team psychologist in their technical staff.

The team psychologist who works tirelessly on the physiological demeanour and mental posture of the players ahead of games has been out of the technical staff of the Black Stars after the exit of Avram Grant.

But the Coach Kwasi Appiah believes that the team psychologist is an important part of the technical team which can't be ignored.

“We don’t have a team psychologist and secondly we try to psych the players and let them feel at home.

“But psyching a player to feel that way takes time and the player has to put that into practice in a game and show what he has to the crowd," he told Happy FM in Accra.

“When you put a new team together and they play at home, there are times they will panic if they are not able to get an early goal. The team psychologist has to play a role in this but the team has no psychologist, he added”.

To Kwesi Appiah, his technical staff is currently doing the job of a psychologist as they now take it upon themselves to psych the players before matches.

Joseph Mintah was the psychologist for the Black Stars during Avram Grant tenure as Head coach of the Black Stars but hes been ignored since Kwasi Appiah reyurnwd as heaf coach of the team.

