Kwesi Appiah already under pressure two games into his second coming following horror show against Congo

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is coming under huge social media attacks after a lethargic performance by his team in a World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

The former Ghana captain fielded a team with a soft under belly that had Stuttgart’s Ebenezer Ofori and Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

His tactical ability has always come under sharp focus following a decision to play Turkey-based Atammah Laweh as a right back with the defender renowned for his central defensive abilities.

Appiah has it all to do now to convince all Ghanaians that he is the right man for the job after a dream start that saw him blaze away Ethiopia 6-1 in Kumasi.

Ghana travel to Brazaville without Captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Dede Ayew also a huge doubt for the game.

But no hostages with be entertained and Kwesi Appiah will not have an excuse if the team fails to live up to expected standards.

Ghana has just 2 points from three games with leaders Uganda having 7 followed swiftly by the Pharaoh’s of Egypt who have 6 from their first three games also.

Kwesi Appiah just finished his press conference. I repeat: He is an absolutely tactically bankrupt coach. He can't even talk tactics. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) September 1, 2017

