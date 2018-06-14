Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah backs Senegal and Nigeria to excel in Russia

Head Coach of the senior national team of Ghana, Kwesi Appiah has thrown his support to West African rivals Nigeria and Senegal to succeed at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The global showpiece begins in Russia today, with the continent represented by Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia and Senegal. And ahead of the World Cup games, Coach Kwesi Appiah tipped the two West African countries to excel.

"Most of the African countries at the World Cup have got very young squads. And I believe they can surprise many at the tournament," he said. "Nigeria and Senegal are doing well with young players who want to achieve something," he added.

"They only need the right mentality for the tournament and they can cause a surprise.”

Nigeria are in group D and will face Croatia, Argentina and Iceland. Meanwhile, Senegal will be up against Colombia, Japan and Poland.

Ghana, following three successive appearances failed to make it to the mundial after Egypt beat the Black Stars to the only ticket in group E.

Ghana, Senegal and Cameroon remain the only African countries to reach the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup.